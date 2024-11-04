Serco Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Buyback

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has announced the acquisition of 733,724 ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program, bringing the total shares purchased to over 66.6 million since February 2024. These shares will be held in treasury, with the company now holding more than 43.4 million treasury shares. This buyback initiative could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation, thereby increasing earnings per share.

