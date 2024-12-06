Serco Group downgraded to Sell from Buy at UBS

UBS analyst Laurence Jones double downgraded Serco Group (SECCF) to Sell from Buy with a price target of 140 GBp, down from 220 GBp. The firm sees risks that slowing contract momentum will weigh on earnings after a long period of growth.

