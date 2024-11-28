Serco Group Boosts Buyback with New Share Acquisition

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.
Serco Group plc has announced the purchase of 8,786 ordinary shares, bringing the total shares purchased under its buyback program to nearly 80 million since its initiation in February 2024. The company holds over 13 million shares in treasury, with more than 1 billion shares outstanding. This strategic move could bolster shareholder value and reflects Serco’s commitment to optimizing its capital structure.
