Serco Group Advances Share Buyback Program

November 19, 2024 — 02:08 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has repurchased 27,677 of its own ordinary shares, continuing its share buyback program that started earlier this year. With this latest acquisition, the company has accumulated nearly 77 million shares under the program, holding over 10 million in treasury. This strategic move is part of Serco’s efforts to manage its capital structure and increase shareholder value.

