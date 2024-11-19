Serco Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks

Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter

Serco Group plc has repurchased 27,677 of its own ordinary shares, continuing its share buyback program that started earlier this year. With this latest acquisition, the company has accumulated nearly 77 million shares under the program, holding over 10 million in treasury. This strategic move is part of Serco’s efforts to manage its capital structure and increase shareholder value.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.