Serco Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Serco Group plc has recently announced the purchase of 93,381 of its own ordinary shares, intending to hold these in treasury. This move is part of a larger share buyback program initiated on February 29, 2024, which has led to a total acquisition of 22,488,368 shares held in treasury to date. The current total number of shares with voting rights stands at 1,081,057,598.

