News & Insights

Stocks

Serco Group Advances Share Buyback Program

May 31, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has recently announced the purchase of 93,381 of its own ordinary shares, intending to hold these in treasury. This move is part of a larger share buyback program initiated on February 29, 2024, which has led to a total acquisition of 22,488,368 shares held in treasury to date. The current total number of shares with voting rights stands at 1,081,057,598.

For further insights into GB:SRP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SECCF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.