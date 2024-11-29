Serco Completes Share Buyback Program Boosting Market Confidence

Serco Group plc (GB:SRP) has released an update.

Serco Group plc has completed its share buyback program, having repurchased a total of 79,690,723 ordinary shares since February 2024. The company recently acquired an additional 9,494 shares, which it will hold in treasury, leaving 1,023,855,243 shares in circulation with voting rights. This move could signal Serco’s confidence in its financial health and future prospects, potentially influencing investor sentiment.

