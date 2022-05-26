Serco boosts profit outlook as British outsourcer wins more contracts

Adds details, background

May 26 (Reuters) - British public services outsourcer Serco SRP.L boosted its annual profit outlook in a surprise update on Thursday, as it wins more government contracts globally for defence and immigration services.

London-listed Serco now expects underlying trading profit of 225 million pounds ($282.7 million) in 2022, some 30 million pounds ahead of its previous estimate.

The company said its work on Britain's COVID-19 test-and-trace programme ended last month but it expects to largely make up those revenues from other government work around the world.

Serco, led by former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill's grandson Soames, provides border control, immigration and defence services to governments globally, besides doing a range of other public services-related work in healthcare and transport.

Its UK and Europe business should benefit from more immigration-related revenue, likely to be 100 million pounds higher than a year earlier, as well as from Britain's Restart Scheme job support programme.

Serco now expects 2022 revenue of 4.3 billion-4.4 billion pounds, higher than its earlier estimate of up to 4.2 billion pounds. It made 4.4 billion pounds in revenue last year.

