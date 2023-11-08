Serco Bags GBP 200 Mln Contract From UK Justice Ministry

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Serco Group plc (SRP.L, SCGPY.PK), a public service provider, announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract for 200 million pounds from the UK Ministry of Justice or MOJ to deliver electronic monitoring services in England and Wales.

The six-year contract begins in May 2024. Serco will be responsible for delivering field services, contact center and administrative monitoring services in the installation and removal of electronic monitoring devices.

Mark Irwin, Serco Group Chief Executive said, "Our innovative data and technology-led approach will be focused on supporting the MOJ to make a measurable impact to reduce reoffending, support rehabilitation and keep communities safe." On Tuesday, Serco shares closed at 144.20 pence up 0.41% in London.

