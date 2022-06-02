Serbia's new Russian gas contract covers around 65% of consumption, Vucic says

Adds quotes, background.

BRATISLAVA, June 2 (Reuters) - Serbia's new gas supply contract with Russia will cover around 64-65% of the country's consumption, President Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday.

Vucic announced on Sunday that he had agreed a new three-year supply contract after a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The country is working on final details before signing.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Globsec 2022 Bratislava Forum, Vucic said Serbia would seek to buy gas as soon as possible, before winter prices, for storage in Hungary, which it is planning.

Hungary last week said it would allow Serbia to store natural gas in its storage facilities for next winter.

Serbia's 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expired on May 31.

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Serbia has had to balance its aspirations to join the European Union and partnership with NATO with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.

Vucic reiterated Serbia's EU aims on Thursday and told the Globsec conference earlier that Serbia, dependent on Russian gas, was doing its best to lay the ground for diversifying its energy supply in the future.

It was working on an interconnector with Bulgaria, and plans an interconnector with North Macedonia, he said.

