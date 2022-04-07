Serbia's central bank raises benchmark rate to 1.5% from 1%

reuters://realtime/verb=Open/url=cpurl://apps.cp./Apps/cb-polls?RIC=RSCBIR%3DECI

BELGRADE, April 7 (Reuters) - The Serbian central bank has raised its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.5% to offset the impact of rising inflation and the energy crisis relating to the conflict in Ukraine.

Out of 11 traders and dealers polled by Reuters this week and last, seven said the bank would hike its key rate between 25 and 50 basis points. Four said the bank would hold it steady.

Borrowing costs were hiked as inflationary pressures at home and abroad remained "stronger and of more persistent character that anticipated," the bank said in a statement.

"The uncertainty that characterized international commodity and financial markets in recent months due to the emergence of new strains of the coronavirus has been exacerbated by geopolitical tensions and the outbreak of the crisis in Ukraine," it said.

Serbia's inflation in February stood at 8.8%, up from 8.2% in March. The Statistics Office is scheduled to release March inflation data on April 12.

The bank said that "increased uncertainty at the global level could negatively affect capital flows to emerging countries, including Serbia."

After the rate hike, the Serbian dinar traded at around 117.77 to the euro, a preferred foreign currency in the European Union candidate country. The dinar previously closed at 117.63.

