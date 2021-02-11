Serbia's central bank holds rates, wary of uncertainties abroad

Adds details, quote

BELGRADE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank kept its benchmark rate unchanged at 1.00 percent on Thursday, after assessing the impact of past policy easing and a government economic recovery plan in light of the coronavirus epidemic.

All 13 dealers and traders polled by Reuters had said the bank would keep the main rate unchanged.

In a statement the bank said coordinated monetary and fiscal policies would continue to have beneficial effects on the economy's recovery, but that there were coronavirus-related uncertainties impacting from abroad.

"Uncertainty continues to emanate from the international environment and is largely related to ... pandemic management, production and distribution of vaccines globally, which will determine the speed of recovery of the world economy," it said.

Last month, President Aleksandar Vucic said the Balkan country planned about 2.5 billion euros ($3.03 billion) in loans and subsidies to businesses and payments to citizens to cushion the effects of the pandemic.

($1 = 0.8249 euros)

