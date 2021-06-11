Serbian steelmaker Zelezara Smederevo to restart furnace

BELGRADE, June 11 (Reuters) - Serbia's only steelmaker, Zelezara Smederevo, said on Friday it planned to restart one of its two furnaces which was shut last year due to a drop in demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, plant's owner HBIS Group Serbia, an arm of Hesteel 000709.SZ, China's biggest steelmaker, said the furnace in Zelezara Smederevo will be restarted on Aug. 16, as markets improved.

"The current situation on the market has created favourable conditions for the launch of blast furnace No 1, whose production volume will depend on market demand," it said.

In 2016 Hesteel paid 46 million euros for the then loss-making plant with a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes.

Beijing sees Serbia as part of its One Belt, One Road initiative, which is aimed at opening new foreign trade links for Chinese companies.

China has so far invested billions of euros in the Balkan country and European Union membership candidate - mostly in soft loans, infrastructure and energy projects.

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by David Evans)

