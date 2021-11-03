Serbian oil producer NIS posts $131.1 mln profit in 9 months

BELGRADE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Serbian oil firm NIS NIIS.BEL, majority owned by Russia's Gazprom Neft SIBN.MM, on Wednesday reported a net profit of 13.3 billion dinar ($131.1 million) for the nine months to September, rebounding from 8.3 billion dinar loss a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) jumped to 38.2 billion dinars from 10.4 billion in the same period last year, NIS said in a statement.

NIS said higher crude oil prices, a demand recovery and measures to improve efficiency all contributed to the result, as well as improvements in the broader economy.

One of the biggest contributors to Serbia's budget, NIS operates two refineries, plus fields in Serbia, Angola and Bosnia. Gazprom Neft owns a 56.15% stake in NIS, the Serbian government holds 29.88% and small shareholders the rest.

($1 = 101.4200 Serbian dinars)

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac; Editing by Jan Harvey)

((ivana.sekularac@thomsonreuters.com; +381 11 30 44 930; Reuters Messaging: ivana.sekularac.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.