Cryptocurrencies

Serbian Man Extradited to US After Being Indicted in $70M Crypto Fraud

Contributor
Nathan DiCamillo CoinDesk
Published

Serbia has extradited a man to the U.S. after he was indicted by a Dallas-based federal grand jury on allegations that he duped investors around the globe – several of whom are in northern Texas – out of more than $70 million.

The scheme involved soliciting investments in binary options and cryptocurrency mining, the U.S. Department of Justice alleged. 

The binary options were advertised as “an average payout of 80 percent, and promised 20 percent refunds on every lost trade.” The fraudulent advertisements also claimed that investors could “purchase bitcoin at half market price” on its crypto mining platform, the department alleged in a statement.

Related: Digital Gold: How Should Financial Advisors Be Thinking About Bitcoin?

Serbian authorities arrested Antonije Stojilkovic, 32, in July of last year, and the FBI delivered him to the Northern District of Texas this past Thursday. He is alleged to have had five Serbian co-conspirators and one U.S.-based co-conspirator.

The DOJ claims the defendants created false trading activity, withdrawal history and wire receipts.

If convicted, Stojilkovic and his co-defendants face up to 20 years in federal prison.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More