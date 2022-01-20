Serbian government revokes Rio Tinto's licences for lithium project

BELGRADE, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Thursday the government will revoke all licenses to Rio Tinto RIO.L for lithium exploration.

"All decisions (linked to lithium project) and all licenses have been annulled," Brnabic told reporters after a government session.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac)

