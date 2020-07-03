Serbian GDP to shrink 3% in 2020 but rebound by 6% in 2021 - IMF

BELGRADE, July 3 (Reuters) - Serbia's economy will shrink by 3% this year under the effect of the coronavirus crisis, but is likely to rebound to growth of around 6% in 2021, the IMF said on Friday.

Before the pandemic, the economy of the Balkan country, a European Union membership candidate, was projected by both the government and the IMF to grow 4% in 2020 and around 7% in 2021.

The government now says it expects the economy to contract by around 2% this year and expand by 7% in 2021.

"The shock is affecting the (Serbian) economy through lower external demand, weaker foreign investment and remittances, domestic supply constraints, and disruptions in ... supply chains," the IMF said in a statement.

Serbia maintains a non-financial and advisory agreement with the IMF.

The Washington-based lender praised Serbia's 5.1 billion euro recovery programme, tailored to assist businesses in dealing with the economic impact of the coronavirus, including state guarantees and loans from commercial banks.

The price of the recovery will come through a rise in the fiscal deficit, which was originally set at 0.3% of economic output, to more than 7% of GDP.

The IMF said it "should be possible" to reduce it to about 2% of GDP next year.

To fund the recovery, Serbia is borrowing at home and abroad, raising its public debt to around 60% of economic output.

Serbia must also limit raises in public sector wages and pensions next year if it wants to boost state investments, mainly in infrastructure to secure growth, the IMF said. Structural reforms that stalled due to the pandemic must also continue, it added. ($1 = 0.8897 euros)

(Reporting by Aleksandar Vasovic; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

