Serbian central bank cuts benchmark rate to 1% - statement

BELGRADE, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Serbia's central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 1% on Thursday, the first such move since June, to bolster growth and lending as the domestic economy struggles with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The central bank's decision surprised markets. Only two out of 12 analysts and traders polled this week and last foresaw a 25-basis-point rate cut. The rest had expected unchanged policy.

In a statement the bank said that uncertainties related with the effects of the pandemic motivated it to cut the rate.

"(With the rate cut) the (bank's) Executive Board provides additional support to the domestic economy, given the scale of the global crisis caused by the pandemic, the deteriorating epidemiological situation and the slowdown in the economic recovery globally, especially in Europe," it said.

The rate decision comes as parliament, almost entirely controlled by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, is expected to adopt the 2021 budget that foresees growth at 6% of gross domestic product (GDP) and deficit at 3% of GDP.

The International Monetary Fund said Serbia's economy will shrink 1.5% this year before rebounding in 2021.

Inflation in the Balkan country stood at 1.8% in October and remained inside the bank's target range of 3% plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. The Statistics Office will announce November inflation data on Dec 11.

Serbia has so far reported 241,831 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 2,116 deaths.

After the rate decision, the dinar traded against the euro at the rate of 117.6, slightly weaker from the previous close.

