Serbia wants to use 1.2 billion dollar bond to repay debt - cenbank

Aleksandar Vasovic Reuters
Serbia wants to use its latest $1.2 billion, 10-year bond for an early repayment of debts, the central bank said, as it wrestles with the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bond comes with a yield of 2.35% and a coupon rate of 2.125%, the IFR news service reported.

"Around $900 million will be used for an early repayment of a ... debt stemming from a 2011 issue of an expensive bond that yielded ... 7.5%," the bank said late on Monday.

The International Monetary Fund expects Serbia's economy to shrink by 1.5% in 2020 due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and then to return to growth next year.

($1 = 0.8440 euros)

