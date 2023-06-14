Serbia to launch first renewable energy auction

Adds detail on the auctions, timing

LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Serbia announced on Wednesday that it will launch the country's first renewable energy auction to support wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) projects, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said.

Wind power projects with total capacity of 400 megawatts (MW) and solar PV projects with total capacity of 50 MW will be available in the first round of a three-year programme, which will auction a total of 1 gigawatt (GW) of wind generation capacity and 300 MW of solar PV capacity, the EBRD said.

The regulatory framework for the auctions has been supported by the EBRD, with funding from the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

The first auction will be held after mid-August, when offers will be collected, Serbian Mining and Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic said in a separate statement.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Nina Chestney and Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by David Goodman)

((nina.chestney@thomsonreuters.com; +44 (0) 020 7513 5674; Reuters Messaging: nina.chestney.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/NinaChestney))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.