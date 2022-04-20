Serbia restricts exports of grains and cooking oil

Commodities
Serbian government said on Wednesday it has restricted the quantities of wheat, corn, flour and cooking oil slated for export to confront risks of market disturbances caused by the rise of demand on the international and local markets.

Last month, Serbia banned exports of basic food staples to counter price increases caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but then gradually started to make exceptions under pressure from the Serbian trade chamber and wheat producers, who complained they could lose traditional markets.

The government said it has introduced temporary export restrictions on a monthly basis and for the certain period of time. It did not provide detail in a statement.

Serbia, balancing its ambition to join the European Union with its historical ties to Russia, has not introduced sanctions against Moscow despite pressure to harmonise its foreign policy with the EU as a candidate country.

