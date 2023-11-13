Serbia buys back Etihad Airways stake in Air Serbia flag carrier

BELGRADE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Serbia will as of Monday take over Abu Dhabi based Etihad Airways' stake in its national flag carrier Air Serbia, finance minister Sinisa Mali told reporters.

"All necessary paperwork will be completed today (on Monday)," Mali said. He did not give any further details.

"I would like to thank people from Etihad Airways who have been our partners and co-owners since 2013."

Etihad has not responded to a Reuters inquiry for comment.

Etihad Airways, which bought a 49% stake in Serbia’s loss-making JAT Airways - later renamed Air Serbia - in 2013, diluted its stake to 18% in 2020.

(Reporting by Ivana Sekularac, Editing by Franklin Paul)

