Serba Dinamik shareholder PNB has 'deep concern', after audit issues raised

KUALA LUMPUR, June 2 (Reuters) - Serba Dinamik Holdings' SERB.KL fifth-largest shareholder Permodalan Nasional Berhad (PNB) said it has informed the firm's board of its "deep concern" about recent developments, after audit issues were flagged.

State-linked fund PNB said in a statement emailed to Reuters on Wednesday it does not believe there is merit in the removal of appointed auditors prior to completion of an annual audit.

It also said it reserves its right to vote against any resolution to replace the current auditors.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com; Desk: +60323338039; Twitter: @livinglizly;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.