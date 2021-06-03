Serba Dinamik independent directors express concern over audit matters

KUALA LUMPUR, June 3 (Reuters) - Independent non-executive directors at Malaysia's Serba Dinamik Holdings Bhd SERB.KL have expressed shared concern over issues flagged by the company's auditor.

The directors said in a statement on Thursday that the oil and gas services company's management, together with the board, is taking steps to resolve matters and working on appointing an independent firm to assess the audit issues "independently and objectively".

(Reporting by Liz Lee Editing by David Goodman)

