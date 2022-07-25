Markets
SERB To Partner With Soligenix For Use Of Their Antigen To Accelerate Ricin Therapeutic Program

(RTTNews) - Soligenix, Inc. (SNGX) has signed a worldwide exclusive license to supply its ricin antigen to SERB Pharmaceuticals for development of a therapeutic treatment against ricin toxin poisoning. Soligenix noted that the antibodies will be generated using a modified form of its ricin toxin. The deal consist of a manufacturing supply agreement and small royalty percentage upon commercialization.

Anthony Higham, CEO of SERB Pharmaceuticals, said: "Our expertise in antibody development and the commercial scale manufacturing capabilities acquired with BTG together with SERB's track record of reliably providing a portfolio of high-quality Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear antidotes, uniquely positions us to successfully deliver a solution."

