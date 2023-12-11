Seraya Partners raises $800 mln for Asia infrastructure fund

By Neha Soni and Yantoultra Ngui

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Singapore-headquartered private equity firm Seraya Partners said on Tuesday it had raised $800 million for its Asia infrastructure fund that focuses on digital infrastructure and energy transition investments.

Seraya said in a statement the fund was oversubscribed and surpassed its target of $750 million.

It said it secured capital from global institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds, pension funds, insurers, and family offices in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Limited partners or simply investors included Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Alberta Investment Management Company and funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, Seraya said.

It said the fund would invest in mid-market opportunities tied to the energy transition and digital infrastructure with an average check size of $100 million in developed Asia Pacific markets and Southeast Asia.

"Asia's rapidly expanding cities, intensifying climate change, and aging infrastructure have created a pressing need to address the region's burgeoning trillion-dollar infrastructure gap," James Chern, Seraya's chief investment officer, said in the statement.

The firm added that 50% of its funds were already allocated to data centre operator Empyrion DC, offshore wind farm vessel operator Cyan Renewables and renewable energy firm Astrid Renew.

