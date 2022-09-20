Seramount Recognizes Nasdaq as One of the '100 Best Companies' and 'Best Companies for Dads' for 2022

Nasdaq has been named one of the “100 Best Companies” and one of the “Best Companies for Dads” for 2022 by Seramount, a professional services and research company dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion at work. These awards recognize employers that offer inclusive family benefits, including paid gender-neutral parental leave, paid emergency childcare, and bereavement leave after a miscarriage by a partner or spouse.

This is the first time that Nasdaq was named to the "100 Best Companies" list; the company was honored with the "Best Companies for Dads" recognition in 2021 as well.

Mollie O’Brien, SVP, People Rewards, People@Nasdaq, said, “At Nasdaq, we empower our people to live their best life in and outside of work by building a portfolio of reward programs that are compelling, transparent, inclusive, empowering, and empathetic. We are thrilled to be recognized as a 'Best Companies for Dads' to work, as well as one of the '100 Best Companies' overall. Three Cheers for dads everywhere!”

Key findings from Seramount’s 2022 100 Best Companies list:

The companies named in the “100 Best” list offer an average of 11 weeks of fully paid parental leave.

86% offer phase-back programs (13 weeks on average) that allow employees to come back gradually from parental leave.

77% offer bereavement leave after a miscarriage.

61% reimburse surrogacy expenses.

74% reimburse for egg freezing.

36% reimburse parents for everyday childcare.

97% have increased mental health benefits.

The Seramount 2022 100 Best Companies encompasses almost four million employees in the United States.

This year’s “Best Companies for Dads” report shows that fathers took an average of nine weeks of paid parental leave this year. Additionally, 95% of the “Best Companies for Dads” offer emergency backup childcare.

“The 2022 Best Companies for Dads provide supportive, family-friendly workplace cultures where parents can thrive,” said Seramount’s President Subha V. Barry. “We are proud of the programs and policies our Best Companies have implemented. Employees continue to speak out about their needs, from bereavement leave after a family suffers a miscarriage and reimbursable emergency childcare to more time to bond with new babies, which fathers are actually taking, and these organizations are delivering.”

