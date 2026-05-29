Serabi Gold PLC Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Serabi Gold PLC (SBI.TO) released a profit for its first quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $20.99 million, or $0.2772 per share. This compares with $8.76 million, or $0.1158 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 83.3% to $50.57 million from $27.59 million last year.

Serabi Gold PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $20.99 Mln. vs. $8.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.2772 vs. $0.1158 last year. -Revenue: $50.57 Mln vs. $27.59 Mln last year.

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