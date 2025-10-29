Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB) Price Target Increased by 41.68% to 374.34

The average one-year price target for Serabi Gold (AIM:SRB) has been revised to 374.34 GBX / share. This is an increase of 41.68% from the prior estimate of 264.21 GBX dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 318.15 GBX to a high of 420.00 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 66.37% from the latest reported closing price of 225.00 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Serabi Gold. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRB is 0.00%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 51K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 51K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares , representing an increase of 53.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SRB by 90.93% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.