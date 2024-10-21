Serabi Gold Achieves Record Quarterly Production

Serabi Gold (GB:SRB) has released an update.

Serabi Gold plc has achieved its highest quarterly gold production for the year, with 9,489 ounces in Q3 2024, and remains on track to meet its annual production guidance of 38,000 to 40,000 ounces. The company’s Coringa Gold operation is expected to ramp up production to 36,000 ounces annually between 2026 and 2031, supported by robust economics including an after-tax NPV of $145M. Construction of the classification plant at Coringa is progressing as planned, with full operation anticipated in Q4, enhancing future production capabilities.

