$SERA stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERA stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,380,668 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $SERA:
$SERA Insider Trading Activity
$SERA insiders have traded $SERA stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BENJAMIN JACKSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,840 shares for an estimated $256,442.
- ZHENYA LINDGARDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,589 shares for an estimated $247,767.
- JOSHUA PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 34,211 shares for an estimated $230,468.
- ROBERT GARDNER HARRISON (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 42,277 shares for an estimated $217,360.
- PAUL KEARNEY (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,499 shares for an estimated $148,834.
- AUSTIN AERTS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,758 shares for an estimated $93,933.
- JOHN J. BONIFACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,530 shares for an estimated $50,245.
- MANSOOR RAZA MIRZA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 620 shares for an estimated $2,429.
$SERA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SERA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 627,343 shares (+980223.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,308,622
- AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. added 281,703 shares (+48.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,036,667
- PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 150,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $552,000
- GHISALLO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 100,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $368,000
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 99,145 shares (-54.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $364,853
- WEALTH ENHANCEMENT ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC added 98,764 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $363,451
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 77,981 shares (-55.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $286,970
