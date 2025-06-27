$SERA stock is up 16% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$SERA stock has now risen 16% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,380,668 of trading volume.

$SERA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $SERA:

$SERA insiders have traded $SERA stock on the open market 62 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 62 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SERA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN JACKSON (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,840 shares for an estimated $256,442 .

. ZHENYA LINDGARDT (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 79,589 shares for an estimated $247,767 .

. JOSHUA PHILLIPS has made 0 purchases and 16 sales selling 34,211 shares for an estimated $230,468 .

. ROBERT GARDNER HARRISON (Chief Information Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 42,277 shares for an estimated $217,360 .

. PAUL KEARNEY (Chief Data Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 28,499 shares for an estimated $148,834 .

. AUSTIN AERTS (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 26,758 shares for an estimated $93,933 .

. JOHN J. BONIFACE (Chief Scientific Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 14,530 shares for an estimated $50,245 .

. MANSOOR RAZA MIRZA has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 620 shares for an estimated $2,429.

$SERA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 33 institutional investors add shares of $SERA stock to their portfolio, and 36 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

