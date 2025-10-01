Sera Prognostics Appoints Tiffany Inglis As CMO

(RTTNews) - Sera Prognostics, Inc. (SERA), a health diagnostic company, on Wednesday announced that it has appointed Tiffany Inglis as Chief Medical Officer.

Tiffany Inglis will lead the company's clinical operations, aiming to position the company as a leader in women's health diagnostics focused on improving outcomes for pregnant women and newborns.

Inglis carried experience from previous companies, including Elevance Health and Carelon Health.

Inglis's expertise in clinical operations is expected to support Sera's commercial strategy as it seeks to leverage its data to drive payer coverage, update clinical practice guidelines, and establish the PreTRM Test as the standard of care.

On Tuesday, Sera Prognostics closed trading 0.33% higher at $3.0600 on the Nasdaq.

