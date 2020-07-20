Ser Educacional mulls acquisition of Laureate's education assets in Brazil - filing

SAO PAULO, July 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA SEER3.SA is considering a potential acquisition of assets owned by Laureate Education Inc LAUR.O in Brazil, it said in a securities filing late on Sunday.

"The company is always attentive and constantly evaluating opportunities for strategic operations to create value for its shareholders and stakeholders in general," Ser Educational said, adding no deal has been signed yet.

(Reporting by Gabriela Mello, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Gabriela.Mello@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7553; Reuters Messaging: gabriela.mello.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.