Ser Educacional mulls acquisition of Laureate's education assets in Brazil - filing

Brazilian education company Ser Educacional SA is considering a potential acquisition of assets owned by Laureate Education Inc in Brazil, it said in a securities filing late on Sunday.

"The company is always attentive and constantly evaluating opportunities for strategic operations to create value for its shareholders and stakeholders in general," Ser Educational said, adding no deal has been signed yet.

