Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) Price Target Increased by 8.64% to 6.41

The average one-year price target for Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) has been revised to 6.41 / share. This is an increase of 8.64% from the prior estimate of 5.90 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.74 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.16% from the latest reported closing price of 5.57 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ser Educacional. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 10.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER3 is 0.00%, an increase of 15.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.92% to 571K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 50.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 31.72% over the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 52.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 53.37% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 123.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 68.43% over the last quarter.

