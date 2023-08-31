Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) Price Target Increased by 12.90% to 7.24

The average one-year price target for Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) has been revised to 7.24 / share. This is an increase of 12.90% from the prior estimate of 6.41 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 4.04 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.23% from the latest reported closing price of 6.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ser Educacional. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 15.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER3 is 0.01%, an increase of 80.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.02% to 628K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 258K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 197K shares, representing an increase of 23.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 98.86% over the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 92K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares, representing a decrease of 52.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 53.37% over the last quarter.

GBFFX - GMO Benchmark-Free Fund Class III holds 47K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 36K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares, representing a decrease of 123.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 68.43% over the last quarter.

