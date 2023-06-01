Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) Price Target Decreased by 26.63% to 5.90

The average one-year price target for Ser Educacional (B3:SEER3) has been revised to 5.90 / share. This is an decrease of 26.63% from the prior estimate of 8.05 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.54 to a high of 11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 53.77% from the latest reported closing price of 3.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ser Educacional. This is a decrease of 7 owner(s) or 26.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEER3 is 0.00%, a decrease of 28.80%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 64.49% to 849K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DODEX - Dodge & Cox Emerging Markets Stock Fund holds 197K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 98K shares, representing an increase of 50.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 31.72% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 141K shares. No change in the last quarter.

GIMFX - GMO Implementation Fund holds 135K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 129K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 208K shares, representing a decrease of 61.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 69.48% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 80K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 327K shares, representing a decrease of 308.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEER3 by 88.22% over the last quarter.

