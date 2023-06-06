News & Insights

Sequoia to separate China, India and Southeast Asia by March 2024

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 06, 2023 — 06:59 am EDT

Written by Kane Wu for Reuters ->

HONG KONG, June 6 (Reuters) - Global venture capital giant Sequoia announced Tuesday that it is planning to separate China and India and Southeast Asia businesses into independent firms.

In a statement signed by the firm's managing partners Roelof Botha, China head Neil Shen and India head Shailendra Singh, Sequoia said the China and India and Southeast Asia businesses will become completely independent partnerships and become distinct firms with separate brands no later than March 31, 2024.

The firm's US and Europe venture business will be Sequoia Capital, after the separation, the statement said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
