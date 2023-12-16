Sequoia Logistica e Transportes (BSP:SEQL3) Price Target Increased by 21.01% to 14.37

The average one-year price target for Sequoia Logistica e Transportes (BSP:SEQL3) has been revised to 14.37 / share. This is an increase of 21.01% from the prior estimate of 11.87 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.06 to a high of 23.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3,165.02% from the latest reported closing price of 0.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequoia Logistica e Transportes. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEQL3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 168K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 168K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 72K shares, representing an increase of 56.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 51.69% over the last quarter.

