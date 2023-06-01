Sequoia Logistica e Transportes (BSP:SEQL3) Price Target Increased by 18.48% to 16.96

The average one-year price target for Sequoia Logistica e Transportes (BSP:SEQL3) has been revised to 16.96 / share. This is an increase of 18.48% from the prior estimate of 14.31 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 6.81 to a high of 23.28 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 1,030.60% from the latest reported closing price of 1.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sequoia Logistica e Transportes. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SEQL3 is 0.02%, a decrease of 68.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 82.08% to 711K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 264K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,058K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 83.19% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 243K shares representing 0.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 972K shares, representing a decrease of 300.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 82.55% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 72K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing an increase of 16.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 63.84% over the last quarter.

BRF - VanEck Vectors Brazil Small-Cap ETF holds 69K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing a decrease of 19.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 54.39% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 31K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares, representing a decrease of 47.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SEQL3 by 54.27% over the last quarter.

