Sequoia Financial’s Strategic Share Buy-Back Update

October 31, 2024 — 02:09 am EDT

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has announced the cessation of 200,000 fully paid ordinary securities following an on-market buy-back as of October 30, 2024. This move indicates a strategic decision by the company to manage its share capital effectively, which could be of interest to investors tracking stock buy-back activities.

