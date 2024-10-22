Sequoia Financial’s Director Increases Shareholding

News & Insights

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. has announced a change in the director’s interest as Garry Crole, a director of the company, has acquired an additional 42,501 fully paid ordinary shares on the market. This acquisition raises his direct shareholding to over 11.8 million shares, reflecting a modest increase in his investment in the company.

