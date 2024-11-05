News & Insights

Sequoia Financial Group Updates AGM Proxy Form

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd, an ASX-listed financial services provider, has updated its AGM Proxy Form to align with the Notice of Meeting’s board voting recommendations. The company offers a range of services, including investment products, wealth management, and trading platforms, catering to both retail and institutional clients.

