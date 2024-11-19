Sequoia Financial Group Secures Strong AGM Support

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd announced that all resolutions at their recent Annual General Meeting were passed, highlighting strong shareholder support. Key outcomes included the adoption of the Remuneration Report, election of Michael Ryan as Director, and approval of a 10% Placement Facility. These results reflect confidence in Sequoia’s strategic direction and governance.

