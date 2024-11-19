Sequoia Financial Group Reports Strong FY24 Results

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.
Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. has reported impressive financial results for FY24, with a revenue of $124.6 million and a net profit after tax of $24 million, highlighting the company’s robust performance in the financial sector. The company also maintains a strong net cash position of $16.8 million, further showcasing its financial health.
