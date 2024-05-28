Sequoia Financial Eyes Market Expansion

News & Insights

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has announced an application for quotation of a new batch of securities slated for issue on May 29, 2024. The release indicates that 500,000 ordinary, fully paid securities will be quoted under the ASX code SEQ. This move by Sequoia Financial Group reflects its ongoing efforts to expand its financial instruments in the market.

