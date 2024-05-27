News & Insights

Sequoia Financial Expands Market Presence

May 27, 2024 — 06:57 pm EDT

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd has applied for the quotation of 100,000 of its ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, under the code SEQ, with the issue date of May 27, 2024. This move, detailed in their latest announcement, could be a significant step for the company as it seeks to expand its presence in the financial markets.

