Sequoia Financial Clarifies Director’s Shareholdings

May 30, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd. (AU:SEQ) has released an update.

Sequoia Financial Group Ltd, a diverse financial services provider listed on the ASX, has issued a correction to a Directors Interest Notice regarding the exercise of options by Managing Director Garry Crole. The company offers a broad range of services including wealth management, corporate advisory, and trading platforms, and is known for its subsidiary Morrison Securities’ participation in the ASX market.

