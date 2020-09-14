US Markets
SNOW

Sequoia-backed Snowflake looks to raise about $3.08 billion in U.S. IPO

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Monday it expects to raise about $3.08 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) nL4N2GB2LP

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Monday it expects to raise about $3.08 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNOW

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    3 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular