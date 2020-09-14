Sequoia-backed Snowflake looks to raise about $3.08 billion in U.S. IPO
Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Monday it expects to raise about $3.08 billion in its initial public offering in the United States. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.) ((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;)) nL4N2GB2LP
Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Monday it expects to raise about $3.08 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.
