Sequoia-backed Snowflake looks to raise about $3.08 billion in U.S. IPO

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc, backed by venture capital firm Sequoia, said on Monday it expects to raise about $3.08 billion in its initial public offering in the United States.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.