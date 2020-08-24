Sequoia-backed cloud-based data firm Snowflake makes IPO filing public

Cloud-based data warehouse firm Snowflake Inc on Monday made its IPO filing public, setting the stage for yet another high-profile tech debut this year.

Sequoia-backed Snowflake, which was valued at over $12 billion during its last fund raise, confidentially filed to go public earlier this year.

