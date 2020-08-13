Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Token Starts Trading on Coinbase

Band Protocol (BAND) started trading on Coinbase on Thursday less than two weeks after first appearing on the exchangeâs exploratory list.

BAND is the native token of the Band Protocol oracle platform, a Sequoia Capital- and Binance-financed project building links between real-world data and smart contracts.

The token hit new 24-hour highs and was trading around $15.17 less than an hour after news of the listing broke, according to CoinGecko.

BAND has surged around 180% since Coinbase announced on Aug. 5 that it would list the token on Coinbase Pro.

Trading is available across the U.S. with the exception of New York State, according to Coinbase.

