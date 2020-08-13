Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Token Starts Trading on Coinbase
Band Protocol (BAND) started trading on Coinbase on Thursday less than two weeks after first appearing on the exchangeâs exploratory list.
- BAND is the native token of the Band Protocol oracle platform, a Sequoia Capital- and Binance-financed project building links between real-world data and smart contracts.
- The token hit new 24-hour highs and was trading around $15.17 less than an hour after news of the listing broke, according to CoinGecko.
- BAND has surged around 180% since Coinbase announced on Aug. 5 that it would list the token on Coinbase Pro.
- Trading is available across the U.S. with the exception of New York State, according to Coinbase.
Related Stories
- Anchorage Is Streamlining Custody of Tokensoftâs ERC-1404 Security Tokens
- New Jersey Man Accused of Paying $20K in Bitcoin to Have Sex Crimes Victim Killed
- Crypto Data Site CoinMarketCap Has Gone Offline
- Elliptic Teams With Fireblocks to Automate Security and Compliance in Crypto Industry
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.