Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Token Starts Trading on Coinbase

Danny Nelson CoinDesk
The Band Protocol team. (CoinDesk archives)

Band Protocol (BAND) started trading on Coinbase on Thursday less than two weeks after first appearing on the exchangeâs exploratory list.

  • BAND is the native token of the Band Protocol oracle platform, a Sequoia Capital- and Binance-financed project building links between real-world data and smart contracts.
  • The token hit new 24-hour highs and was trading around $15.17 less than an hour after news of the listing broke, according to CoinGecko.
  • BAND has surged around 180% since Coinbase announced on Aug. 5 that it would list the token on Coinbase Pro.
  • Trading is available across the U.S. with the exception of New York State, according to Coinbase.

