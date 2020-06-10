Sequoia-Backed Band Protocol Creeps Onto Chainlink’s Turf With Oracle Product

Another sprinter has entered the cryptocurrency oracle race, this one backed by Sequoia Capital and Binance.

Band Protocol 2.0 launched Wednesday with its mainnet oracle solution, BandChain, leveraging the Cosmos SDK, according to a release from the firm. The projectâs revamp comes 10 months after listing as an initial exchange offering (IEO) on Binance Launchpad and a $3 million 2019 seed round led by Sequoia India.

âBand Protocol is launching at a momentous time with the Inter-Blockchain Communication (IBC) protocol stabilizing,â Zaki Manian, director of Tendermint Labs, said in a statement. âThere will soon be a network of chains who can take advantage of the flexible data script and real-time data requests enabled on the BandChain mainnet.â

Related: ConsenSys Muscles Into Compliance With New Regulatory Product for DeFi

The technical ability to place real-world data onto a blockchain network is alluring though still very much in question. To date, Chainlink has dominated the oracle space, nabbing integrations with scores of crypto projects, but others are rushing in with competing visions.

Read more: Sequoia-Backed Startup Enters DeFi Market With Bitcoin Binary Options

Initially run on the Ethereum blockchain, Band Protocol built out its own blockchain on Cosmos technology to sidestep congestion concerns, co-founder and CEO Soravis Srinawakoon told CoinDesk in an interview.

As previously reported by CoinDesk, Band Protocol first launched in 2017 with the intention of tackling, among other things, âfake newsâ through a tokenized oracle platform. The Thailand-based team also launched a decentralized trading app, BitSwing, in October 2019.

Related: MakerDAO Weighs Accepting Real-World Assets as Crypto Loan Collateral

The firmâs new offering, BandChain, will launch in three successive stages including the on-boarding of community, professional and ecosystem partners as validators, the release states.

Decentralized price feeds provide information by querying multiple off- and on-chain sources such as, in BandChainâs case, a Bloomberg price feed. Data accuracy is assured by validators staking the network token, BAND, as collateral.

Data pulled from on-chain sources has its drawbacks, however.

The oracle race

Blockchains are notoriously slow and are prone to transaction bottlenecking when multiple users are competing to execute transactions at the same time. For products depending on oracle solutions, the problem is compounded: decentralized applications (dapps) are dependent on oracles to execute transactions which are then dependent on the underlying blockchain.

If that blockchain cannot execute the order for the oracle, then dapps cannot execute their transactions either. This most recently came to a head on March 12âs âBlack Thursday,â where overwhelming sell pressure from the plummeting price of ether (ETH) caused a cascade of technical failures, including momentary operational lapses for both Makerâs V2 oracles and Chainlink.

Read more: Thursdayâs Market Madness Strained Ethereumâs Killer App: DeFi

Srinawakoon said Cosmosâ underlying tech prevents on-chain congestion â and therefore transaction failure â by grouping transactions together in a way Ethereum cannot currently do.

The team chose to build on Cosmos over Polkadot, another interoperability project, because Polkadot has yet to fully launch, as well as perceived costs, Srinawakoon said.

âFor Polkadot, you donât have to spin your own chain. So thereâs a benefit, but the drawback is itâs quite expensive for any blocks to happen because you can think of it as [if] you need to rent a space on top of Polkadot,â Srinawakoon said.

BandChain is focused on multiple products outside of decentralized finance (DeFi) as well, Srinawakoon said, including stock and commodity prices, verifiable random number generation and sports betting, the firm said.

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.